Phoebe Waller-Bridge exits ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ series starring Donald Glover

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has left the television adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover.

The Amazon project, expected for release in 2022, originally had Waller-Bridge onboard as co-star and executive producer in February. The 2005 film starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as warring assassins who are also married to each other.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Fleabag creator “had a different creative vision for the series” than Glover and has exited the production. It is said that Glover came up with the idea and brought it to Waller-Bridge, who acted alongside him on 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

While Waller-Bridge’s character will be recast, the Atlanta actor remains attached as co-creator, executive producer, and star. The Hollywood Reporter adds that the split was amicable and the pair have remained friends.

Production on Mr. & Mrs. Smith is expected to begin next year, with writing on the series currently underway. The showrunner for the series is Francesca Sloane, Glover’s Atlanta collaborator, who is also billed as co-creator and executive producer.

Waller-Bridge is currently in production for Indiana Jones 5, where she stars alongside lead Harrison Ford. A behind-the-scenes photo emerged in July, showing the actress in a 1960s vintage jacket-and-jeans look.

Glover is producing Mr. & Mrs. Smith under a major multiple-year deal with Amazon, it was announced earlier this year. One such project under the deal, tentatively titled Hive, is set to “revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure” from Watchmen producer and writer Janine Nabers.

Glover is also finishing work on season 3 of Atlanta. Last month, it was confirmed it will air on US TV channel FX in the first half of 2022.