Phoebe Waller-Bridge has “fantasy” of reviving ‘Fleabag’ in later life

A third instalment was previously ruled out

Fleabag star and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed her fantasy of reviving the hit show in her later life.

The acclaimed series, which premiered on BBC Three in 2016, follows Waller-Bridge’s titular character as she navigates through disastrous relationships and struggles as a thirty-something Londoner.

Following its poignant season 2 finale earlier this year, it was revealed that the show would not be returning for a third run. However, it appears fans could be seeing the much-loved character back on their screens in the distant future.

Ahead of this year’s Emmy Awards, where the sitcom is up for 11 gongs, Waller-Bridge spoke at an Amazon event – and she is said to have offered a glimpse of hope for Fleabag 3.

According to AFP reporter Andrew Marszal, who was in attendance for the chat, the actor and writer said: “I have a fantasy of bringing Fleabag back when I’m 50.” The comment was apparently made by Waller-Bridge “straight after ruling out season 3”.

Confirming the end of the show in April, Fleabag star Sian Clifford said: “There will not be a third series. This is it.”

She added: “I think I’ve described [the final episode] online as like this beautiful, perfect ending and I think it is. But I think what it’s closer to is poetry.

“I think that people will accept that this is the end when they see it because I think it is complete; I think the story is complete.”

Meanwhile, Phoebe Waller-Bridge recently revealed her biggest regret about Fleabag – explaining that her family have “taken the brunt” of unwanted attention due to its success.

“I’d underestimated, as we all had, what impact it was going to have and that people were going to want to talk about it so much and like it so much,” she said in an interview last month.

“Because it’s about family and everything, my family suddenly experienced this really intense focus from people in their lives, and people asking about the show and asking about me, and one of my regrets is I wish I’d seen that coming.”