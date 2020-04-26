Phoebe Waller-Bridge has the ‘Fleabag’ wall of penises in her house

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator and star of the hit sitcom Fleabag has revealed that she keeps the show’s ‘wall of penises’ in her house.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show from home, the writer and actor showed viewers how she keeps the prop by her front door, intending to move it into her office once lockdown ends.

“My sister and I live here, and when we put it there at first, we were like, it would be temporary,” Waller-Bridge explained.

“And then you know when you just put something down at your house, and then you don’t think about it for ages and it becomes invisible to you? And you forget that you have 12 massive penises at your front door?”

“This delivery guy came a few months ago and opened the door and I had completely forgot […] I suddenly saw them again, for the first time in ages and I was like ‘Oh, god, I’m so sorry! and he looked me dead in the eye and just said ‘It’s art, never apologise for art!'”

Earlier this month, Waller-Bridge revealed that she wants fans to see the “darker, weirder, ruder” play version of Fleabag.

Waller-Bridge told Stephen Colbert that her 17-minute, one-woman monologue is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

All profits from the shows will go to charities that are helping to support those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Waller-Bridge scored a host of Emmys for the Fleabag TV series, and admitted afterwards that she had regrets about ending the show after two series.