Killing Phoebe.

Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has written herself a role in the third season of the hit BBC show, purely so she can be killed by Jodie Comer’s efficient yet sociopathic assassin Villanelle.

In a new interview with the Mirror, Waller-Bridge said: “I am going to write myself a part just so that I can be murdered by Jodie.”

She also revealed she originally considered casting herself in the roles of Villanelle and central character plus MI5 agent Eve Polastri (who is played by Sandra Oh), but ultimately reconsidered.

“I’m not a 25-year-old Jodie Comer – I mean, let’s be frank,” Waller-Bridge explained. “And I don’t know if I could have scaled a wall quite like she could have done, and I’m not in my early 40s either.”

Waller-Bridge, who is also the creator of the BBC’s Fleabag, recently expressed regret at that show’s success. In an interview with the Guardian, she revealed: “Because Fleabag is about family and everything, my family suddenly experienced this really intense focus from people in their lives, and people asking about the show and asking about me, and one of my regrets is I wish I’d seen that coming.”

The third season of Killing Eve was confirmed back in April.

“Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons,” said AMC President Sarah Barnett. “As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence — we adore this show as much as our fans do. Killing Eve doesn’t do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content added: “It’s fantastic news that there will be a third series of this award winning hit drama and we’re delighted UK audiences will be able to see Killing Eve exclusively on the BBC. In the mean-time Villanelle and Eve will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for a second series soon.”