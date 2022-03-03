Phoebe Waller-Bridge new series in the works at Amazon

A new series created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in the works at Amazon Prime Video.

According to Deadline, the currently untitled show will start shooting by the end of the year, although details on the premise are being kept under wraps.

This will be the first show she’s created under her three-year deal with Amazon Studios, which she signed back in September 2019.

The deal came after the acclaimed second season of Fleabag, which picked up three awards at the 2019 Primetime Emmys.

Speaking about the deal at the time, Waller-Bridge said: “I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!”

Since Fleabag came to an end in 2019, Waller-Bridge has executive produced and starred in HBO series Run. She also served as a co-screenwriter on James Bond film No Time To Die.

In April last year, Waller-Bridge was cast in Indiana Jones 5 opposite Harrison Ford. Mads Mikkelsen will also star, with Steven Spielberg on board as an executive producer.

The final season of Killing Eve, which Waller-Bridge has executive produced, was released last month on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

In NME’s three-star review of Killing Eve season four, it reads: “Living their lives mostly apart, though, makes the first two episodes of the series feel flatter than you’d expect of a show renowned for its wild twists and exhilarating energy.

“As they unfold, there are flashes of its typical dark humour and inventive bouts of violence, but these are few and far between. Even Eve’s mission – which could be packed with tension – feels like it’s had the fizz taken out of it.”