Phoebe Waller-Bridge praises “heroism” of Edinburgh Fringe on its return

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has praised the “heroism” of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on its return after a year-long absence.

Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag was first performed on stage at the festival and she was recently appointed the president of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

Speaking ahead of the festival’s launch this weekend, Waller-Bridge said: “In an act of pure heroism, the Fringe Society and thousands of artists, writers, dancers, actors, designers, comedians, musicians and creatives have fought to bring this festival back to the streets of glorious, glittering Edinburgh.

“We have a lot of time to make up for and this festival is more than ready for you.”

She added: “We’re being offered a giant cultural sprinkler after a year of drought and I can’t wait to jump through it, shrieking, with you all.”

The festival has been reduced in size but will still feature 700 shows, a third of which will be online due to the ongoing pandemic.

COVID-19 precautions are still in place, with reduced capacity at shows, hand sanitisation and increased ventilation.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge is currently in the middle of filming Indiana Jones 5.

The new film, which was recently shooting in Glasgow, will see Waller-Bridge star opposite Harrison Ford in an unknown role.

Steven Spielberg is on board as an executive producer of the film while John Williams will be returning to the Indiana Jones franchise to write the score.

Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will be producing Indiana Jones 5, while Jonathan Kasdan has written the screenplay for the film.