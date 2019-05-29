Phoebe Waller-Bridge responds to criticism that ‘Fleabag’ is “filthy” and “sexually exposing”

"I just say stuff about my arsehole..."

Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge has responded to critics who described the hit show as “filthy” and “sexually exposing”.

The acclaimed series, written by and starring Waller-Bridge, follows the titular character as she navigates through disastrous relationships and personal struggles as a thirty-something Londoner. Following its poignant final episode last month, it was revealed that the show would not be continuing for a third run.

With Fleabag 2 recently airing in the US, Waller-Bridge has hit back at those claiming the sitcom is vulgar.

“The British press were like, ‘[Fleabag] is the filthiest, most overly exposed, sexually exposing show ever’,” she told British GQ. “They made out like I was naked the whole way through. I was like, ‘There is not a moment of nudity in the series’.”

She continued: “I just say stuff about my arsehole straight down the barrel. I think that makes people feel so naked, but the language was more naked than the actual performance.’”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this month that the Fleabag stage show will be returning to London for a limited run.

Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge herself and directed by Vicky Jones, the play will be following up its sold-out run in New York when it returns to London in August.

In other news, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve‘s season two is due to air in the UK next month, with a third season also confirmed.