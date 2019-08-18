Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals if ‘Fleabag’ could ever return

She's got a "fantasy" about reviving the show...

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has admitted that the show could potentially make a return in the future, tracking the titular character’s journey as she hurtles towards middle age.

The acclaimed sitcom debuted on BBC Three in 2016 and follows Waller-Bridge’s character as she navigates disastrous relationships and her struggles as a thirty-something Londoner.

Following its poignant season 2 finale earlier this year, it was revealed that the show would not be returning for a third run.

However, Waller-Bridge has admitted that the show could make a return to track the character at a later stage of life.

“I feel like it’s done, but I do have a fantasy of bringing her back when I’m, like, 45 or 50,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“She went on the biggest journey over the past two seasons, and she started as someone who sort of hated herself and ended up as someone believing that she could love again and forgive herself. I have to respect that arc and let her go and live for a bit.”

Waller-Bridge also recently revealed her biggest regret about Fleabag – explaining that her family have “taken the brunt” of unwanted attention due to its success.

“I’d underestimated, as we all had, what impact it was going to have and that people were going to want to talk about it so much and like it so much,” she said in an interview last month.

“Because it’s about family and everything, my family suddenly experienced this really intense focus from people in their lives, and people asking about the show and asking about me, and one of my regrets is I wish I’d seen that coming.”