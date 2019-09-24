Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals regrets about ending ‘Fleabag’: “Maybe I shouldn’t have waved goodbye”

"It doesn’t get higher than this. It feels like the perfect way to say goodbye”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has questioned her decision to end Fleabag after the show scored an incredible hat-trick at the Emmys.

The creator of the hit sitcom won awards for won gongs for Outstanding Comedy Writer, ­Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – the latter seeing her becoming the first Brit to win it in 38 years.

But afterwards, Waller-Bridge said she hadn’t realised just quite how beloved the show had become.

“Even though it’s so nice to hear that so many people loved it, it’s like: ‘Oh dammit, maybe I shouldn’t have waved goodbye’. But it does feel right to go out on a high,” she said, according to The Sun. “It doesn’t get higher than this. It feels like the perfect way to say goodbye.”

While Waller-Bridge scored three wins herself, a fourth for the show overall came in Harry Bradbeer’s award for Best Comedy Director.

Accepting one award, Waller-Bridge told the crowd at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater: ““I feel like I’ve come in the back door and nicked something — that’s the truth. It’s just really wonderful to know and reassuring that a dirty, pervy, angry messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys.”

Fans could still see the show return in the future, after Waller-Bridge previously revealed her fantasy of reviving the hit show in later life.

“I have a fantasy of bringing Fleabag back when I’m 50,’ she said. The comment was apparently made by Waller-Bridge “straight after ruling out season 3”.