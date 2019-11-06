Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals she’s working on a feature film

A collaborative effort with her sister Isobel Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that she’s working on a feature film in a new interview.

Speaking with US Vogue, the Fleabag writer and star offered an insight into what’s next for her following the success of the acclaimed sitcom and Killing Eve, on which she served as showrunner.

Waller-Bridge explained that the idea for her movie appeared like a “bolt out of the blue” shortly after she’d finished writing Fleabag.

Though she didn’t reveal any plot details, she did say that the project is a collaborative effort with her sister Isobel Waller-Bridge, who’s a composer and worked on the Fleabag soundtrack.

“I’ve always loved the idea of starting with a sound and working backward,” said Waller-Bridge. “A lot of times, I’ll write something and go to her and say, ‘Can you score it?’ and with this one, she and I have been talking about the score before I’ve even finished the movie.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge had entered the film world to work on the No Time To Die script.

“It’s such an exciting story and it’s just been a thrill to work on,” she said, adding that she would try to “sneak in” some feminist humour to the upcoming James Bond instalment.

Back in September, Waller-Bridge questioned her decision to end Fleabag after the show scored an incredible hat-trick at the Emmys.