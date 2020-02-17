Phoebe Waller-Bridge-produced comedy ‘Run’ releases first trailer

Run, the new HBO/Sky Comedy series executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, has dropped its first trailer.

Created by frequent collaborator Vicky Jones, the series follows a woman, Ruby (Merritt Wever), whose life is turned upside-down when she meets her college sweetheart, Billy (Domhnall Gleeson), to fulfil a pact made 17 years earlier.

That pact is to drop everything and travel across America together if either texted the word “run” to the other.

In the first trailer, Ruby tries to get to the bottom of why Billy texted him as they both try to learn how honest they have been with each other.

As well as executive producing, Waller-Bridge will guest star as a woman the pair meet on their journey.

Run was first announced back in 2018, with Jones describing it as a “badass romantic comedy thriller”. It is set to premiere on HBO on April 12 and Sky Comedy on April 15.

Meanwhile, since wrapping-up Fleabag last year, Waller-Bridge has been busy working on the script for new James Bond film No Time to Die.

With it, she becomes the second-ever credited female Bond writer, though has hit back at claims she was brought on board to help with the film’s female characters.

“That didn’t really come into the conversation,” she said. “That’s only really the press that have made that thing, in terms of me being a woman, you can see it is a button-pressing thing.

“The reality was I got a call from [producer] Barbara [Broccoli] and Daniel [Craig] saying, ‘We like your work, can you come in and help us?’. There wasn’t ever really a conversation about can you come in and help us with ‘the ladies’.”