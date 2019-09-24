Trending:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge signs new TV deal with Amazon Studios

Sam Moore

It follows swiftly on from the actress and writer's huge success at this year's Emmys

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed a new major TV deal with Amazon Studios.

The actress and writer, who created the critically acclaimed Fleabag and served as the head writer of Killing Eve‘s first season, picked up a trio of awards at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards last weekend for her work on Fleabag.

The good news keeps on coming for Waller-Bridge as she has this week signed a reported three-year overall deal with Amazon Studios. Deadline reports that the agreement is “believed to be among the biggest for a female creator,” with industry speculation estimating the deal “to be in the mid-eight-figure range.”

Waller-Bridge will create and produce new TV content for Amazon Studios, which will then premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across the next three years.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

“I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon,” Waller-Bridge said of the deal. “Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!”

Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said they were “thrilled” to secure her services.

“As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, [Waller-Bridge] is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing,” Salke remarked. “Fleabag has been a gift to our Prime Video customers and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience.”

Earlier this week, Waller-Bridge appeared to express regret at her decision to end Fleabag after just two seasons — but she added that “it does feel right to go out on a high”.