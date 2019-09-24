Phoebe Waller-Bridge signs new TV deal with Amazon Studios

It follows swiftly on from the actress and writer's huge success at this year's Emmys

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed a new major TV deal with Amazon Studios.

The actress and writer, who created the critically acclaimed Fleabag and served as the head writer of Killing Eve‘s first season, picked up a trio of awards at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards last weekend for her work on Fleabag.

The good news keeps on coming for Waller-Bridge as she has this week signed a reported three-year overall deal with Amazon Studios. Deadline reports that the agreement is “believed to be among the biggest for a female creator,” with industry speculation estimating the deal “to be in the mid-eight-figure range.”

Waller-Bridge will create and produce new TV content for Amazon Studios, which will then premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across the next three years.

“I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon,” Waller-Bridge said of the deal. “Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!”

Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said they were “thrilled” to secure her services.

“As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, [Waller-Bridge] is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing,” Salke remarked. “Fleabag has been a gift to our Prime Video customers and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience.”

Earlier this week, Waller-Bridge appeared to express regret at her decision to end Fleabag after just two seasons — but she added that “it does feel right to go out on a high”.