Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Golden Globes tuxedo auctioned to help Australian bushfire relief efforts

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has put the tuxedo she wore at the 2020 Golden Globes up for auction to raise funds for those affected by the Australian bushfires.

The Fleabag creator and lead star, who won gongs for best actress in a TV series and best TV comedy series on Sunday (January 5), announced backstage that she would donate her sparkly Ralph & Russo suit to help fight the catastrophe.

“We’ve hatched an amazing plan with Ralph & Russo, our Australian designers, who made this incredible couture suit, which is the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever worn,” she said [via The LA Times]. “And we’re going to auction it, and the money that is raised from it will go toward relief in Australia. I’m really excited to be part of that.”

The charity auction is underway on the eBay Australia website, where the tailored black Chantilly lace suit will be up for bid until January 20. Proceeds from the winning bid will be equally divided among three charities: the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, the WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund, and Wildlife Victoria.

According to the auction announcement, the made-to-measure tux from the Ralph & Russo fall and winter 2019 couture collection is closest to a US size 10 and details include a silk duchess lapel and geometric black and gold ribbon appliqué.

The suit also comes with Waller-Bridge’s autograph (she signed the suit) and additional fabric should the eventual owner wish to make alterations.

Ralph & Russo’s creative director Tamara Ralph and Chief Executive Officer Michael Russo, who are both from Australia, said in a statement: “it is with a heavy heart that we watch and hear the news of the terrible fires currently engulfing such large areas of our homeland. With Australia remaining so close to our hearts, we are delighted to stand next to Phoebe to support relief efforts with this special auction.”

Waller-Bridge submitted a note with the auction announcement. “To add to its allure,” she said, “I spent most of the night brushing it past and rubbing it up against all the sparkly people I could find. These threads are laced with legends!”

In other news, Waller-Bridge recently denied that she was hired to help write the script for the next James Bond film because of her gender.

She is credited as part of the writing team for No Time To Die, which recently unveiled its first trailer.

However, she has hit back at accusations that she was brought on board to help with the film’s female characters, especially given past accusations that the franchise has misogynistic traits