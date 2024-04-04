‘Physical: 100’ producer teases international contestants, returnees for season three

The producer of Netflix’s hit reality show Physical: 100 has teased the possibility of having international contestants and returnees for season three of the series.

Season two of Physical: 100 wrapped up its run earlier this week on Tuesday (April 2), ending with a title card that teased a third season titled Physical: 100 – Asia. The producer of the popular Netflix series has since opened up more about that teaser, as well as his hopes for the future of the series.

Producer Jang Ho-gi revealed that the third season Physical: 100 has not officially been confirmed for production in an interview with The Korea Herald. Yet, he added that because of “overwhelming interest from the viewers”, he and his team are “viewing [the production of a potential season three] positively”.

Jang also spoke about how he would implement big changes for season three of Physical: 100 saying that it would be “completely new format and composition”, featuring “international contestants” with participants competing in teams formed “based on their nationalities”.

Advertisement

The producer also added that he’s also toying with the idea of bringing back contestants who were “prematurely eliminated” as well as doing away with the show’s “intense competition format” of having only one winner at the end.

“Audience preferences are somewhat changing [so] I’m considering whether there might be a new format that fits the desires of the current audience, aside from just selecting one person,” he said. “We are leaving all possibilities open.”

Last week, Netflix revealed that the premiere of Physical: 100 season two made it the most-watched reality show on the streaming service that week, logging 6.1million views with 25.3million hours viewed. It had also charted in the top 10 of over 80 countries where Netflix is available.