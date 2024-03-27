‘Physical: 100’ season two is the most-watched reality show on Netflix this week

Season two of Netflix’s hit TV show Physical: 100 has become the most-watched reality show on the streaming service this week.

According to data shared by Netflix, Physical:100 season two was the most viewed non-English show for the week of March 18 to 24, logging 6.1million views with 25.3million hours viewed. Notably, the new season of the Korean reality show topped the list just over a week after it premiered on March 19.

Season two of Physical: 100 is also notably the most-watched reality show and the fourth most-watched series overall on the streamer this week. It’s only beaten by action-comedy show The Gentlemen, the sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem and true crime series Homicide: New York.

Physical: 100 charted in the top 10 of over 80 countries where Netflix is available, and ranked number one in South Korea and Singapore. Other Korean shows in the Top 10 this week include Queen of Tears, Doctor Slump and Chicken Nugget.

In other Netflix news, the streamer’s upcoming K-drama Resident Playbook, a spin-off of Hospital Playlist, has been postponed into the second half of 2024. The series was originally scheduled to begin airing on May 11 on South Korean TV network tvN.

Netflix revealed Resident Playbook as part of its 2024 line-up in February, when it announced all the Korean shows and movies coming to the streaming service in 2024. Other notable upcoming shows include new seasons of Hellbound and Squid Game, as well as original scripted shows The Frog and Hierachy.