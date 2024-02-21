Netflix announces premiere date for ‘Physical: 100’ season two

Netflix has announced the premiere date for season two of their hit Korean reality series Physical: 100.

The streamer announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier today (February 21) that Physical: 100 season two will premiere next month on March 19. In its post, Netflix also included a first look at the new season with a poster that features contestants on treadmills as they compete to win.

Physical: 100 – Underground, Netflix described season two as one that will “[raise] the bar in every regard”. Much like its first season, Physical: 100 – Underground will introduce a brand-new batch of 100 contestants at their physical peak to compete for a hefty cash prize.

you’ve had a year to catch your breath. It’s time to bring the challenges back. <Physical: 100 Season 2 – Underground> is coming March 19. Only on Netflix.#Physical100 #Physical100Season2 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/nKHK5NLyqv — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) February 21, 2024

Netflix renewed Physical: 100 for a second season in June last year, with director Jang Ho-gi teasing the upcoming season as “[having] everything taken up a notch for our global fans”. He also added that season two would feature “even more electrifying and well-designed quests”, and an expanded arena surpassing the original arena’s size.

More details such as a broadcast schedule, full list of contestants and trailers for Physical: 100 – Underground are expected to be shared in the coming weeks leading up to its exclusive Netflix premiere.

In other K-drama news, Disney+ recently announced its slate of Korean originals scheduled for release in the coming year. Seven K-dramas and Korean reality shows were unveiled, namely Unmasked, Blood Free, The Tyrant, Gangnam B-Side, Uncle Samsik and Light Shop, as well as the long-awaited third season of reality programme The Zone: Survival Mission.