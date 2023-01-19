Piers Morgan faces backlash for “misogynistic” comments made about Madonna

Piers Morgan’s comments about Madonna‘s fashion choices have been criticised as “misogynistic” by some viewers.

The broadcaster said on TalkTV yesterday (January 18) that he was unimpressed by the way the pop icon’s announced her 40th anniversary tour, which came with a video of her accompanied by famous friends including Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne and Amy Schumer.

In response to the news of her global tour, Morgan accused Madonna of “the whole trying to be a sex kitten thing when you’re in your sixties” and brought up a series of explicit pictures that the singer had shared previously on social media (via The Independent).

Speaking to Jeremy Kyle, Morgan said: “I think she’s become the most grotesque, trainwreck embarrassment in the history of world entertainment.”

One person tweeted in response: “I think Piers should cover up his mouth, forget about whether older women should cover up their bodies,” while another called on the presenter to “apologise for your misogynistic remarks about Madonna tonight calling her a ‘sweaty mess’ you hypocrite!”.

"I think she's become the most grotesque, train wreck embarrassment in the history of world entertainment!" Piers Morgan doesn't hold back as he tells Jeremy Kyle exactly what he thinks of pop legend Madonna…

Elsewhere, someone wrote: “Piers Morgan making gross ageist remarks about Madonna is nothing new, considering that he’s been making gross ageist remarks about her since she was in her early thirties.”

Morgan claimed that he would say the same about older male musicians. Another Twitter user asked: “Would you say that about Mick Jagger or Rod Stewart etc…”

piers morgan making gross ageist remarks about madonna is nothing new, considering that he's been making gross ageist remarks about her since she was in her early 30s.

Last year the broadcaster called Madonna an “attention-seeker” and “utterly ridiculous” on TV (via the Daily Express).

Madonna has not responded to Morgan’s comments. NME has contacted Madonna and Morgan’s representatives for comment.

The presenter’s remarks about Madonna follow a furore over former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle.

The Amazon Prime Video Grand Tour presenter caused a huge backlash last year after writing a column for The Sun in which he referenced a scene from Game Of Thrones when speaking about Markle.

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” he wrote.

The column drew nearly 21,000 complaints, becoming IPSO’s most-complained about article, with many celebrities speaking out against Clarkson.

The presenter said in response at the time: “I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future”.