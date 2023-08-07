‘Poisoned’ documentary about US food industry leaves viewers vowing to go vegan

Viewers tuned into a new documentary about the seedy side of the US food industry have been so disgusted that they’ve vowed to go vegan.

Poisoned, a new film on Netflix, is an investigative documentary looking into the unsavoury side of food manufacturing including how it manages foodborne pathogens such as E.Coli.

The film, which is based on Jeff Benedict’s book Poisoned: The True Story Of The Deadly E. Coli Outbreak That Changed The Way Americans Eat, explores how pathogens have had fatal consequences for consumers.

One viewer wrote online: “Just watched Poisoned on Netflix. Thinking imma go vegan boy was I wrong.”

Another agreed, writing: “This Poisoned documentary on Netflix makes me wanna turn vegan.”

Elsewhere, people said that they were even going to be more cautious about consuming vegetables. “Never eating romaine or bagged lettuce again after watching the documentary Poisoned on Netflix,” someone else wrote.

Poisoned also documents the various cover-ups and criminal prosecutions occurring because of the food industry.

The synopsis reads: “Our policymakers and food industry execs have been unrelenting in suggesting America’s food is ‘the safest in the world’, but how can they protect us when it isn’t?”

In related news, earlier this year Moby released his documentary film Punk Rock Vegan Movie featuring interviews with Rob Zombie, Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, Ian MacKaye and more.

The documentary was written, directed and scored by the musician and vegan activist, and also features Quicksand‘s Walter Schreifels, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, Captain Sensible, AFI frontman Davey Havok, Cro-Mags singer John Joseph, Wes Eisold, Steve Ignorant and more.

The film looks at “the surprising history of punk rock and animal rights activism” and features interviews with “dozens of punk rock legends, and also cameos from Bagel the dog, the devil, and a boardroom of demons”.