A trailer for the new live action Japanese drama based on the Pokémon series, PokeTsume, was posted yesterday on Twitter by its publisher. The drama will air in Japan later this month.

PokeTsume, literally translating to, “pack your pocket with adventure,” follows a young woman, Madoka Akaji, played by Nanase Nishino, who grew up in the Kanto region of Japan, providing inspiration for Pokémon Gen 1’s Kanto location. When she rediscovers a Game Boy and the Pokémon Red Version game as an adult, she finds the game may offer some helpful guidance in the real world.

Pokémon, with its first game released in 1996 has become one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time, leading to several successful anime series, movies, card games, spin-offs and merchandise. Pokémon Go, an augmented reality game where users could catch Pokémon living in their real-world location, was a massive success, achieving over 1billion downloads.

Once again the Pokémon franchise is exploring live-action drama following the success of the 2019 movie, Detective Pikachu. In PokeTsume, the protagonist appears to imagine her everyday tasks and conversations in the context of the game, using Pokémon to help her succeed.The version which Akaji appears to be playing, Pokémon Red was first released in 1996 and has since been enhanced and remade for modern hand-held games consoles such as the Nintendo Switch.

However, for the previous generation of Pokémon fans, the trailer hints at some memorable and nostalgic features of the original game which will be familiar to many, including the iconic title screen music, and some of its recognisable characters, like Slowbro and Magikarp.

The drama will air on TV Tokyo from October 19 2023, however details of a UK release or plans to include English subtitles or dubbing have not yet been confirmed.

