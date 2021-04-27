‘Pose’ creator on why show is ending after season three: “It made sense to land the plane comfortably”

The co-creator of Pose has explained why the TV series is ending after season three.

Steven Canals, who made the drag ball culture drama show with Ryan Murphy, said that he wants to avoid audiences feeling like there’s “filler” content – and that the characters’ storylines round off perfectly in season three as planned.

“If you watch this season, and more specifically the finale, that was what it was always intended to be,” Canals said [via Variety]. “If you go back to the first season, everything was a set up for this final chapter. Stories have a beginning, middle and an end, and this final season was the end of this three-arc narrative that we’ve been telling.

“It’s us finally allowing our characters to explore what it means to have all of the things that they very clearly stated in the first season that they wanted,” he added.

The team was limited with its filming schedule in New York ballrooms due to the coronavirus pandemic, which Pose writer, director and co-executive producer Janet Mock admitted has impacted what fans will see on screen.

Despite that, it was still “an absolute joy” to perform in, said cast member Dyllón Burnside. “The balls always pushed me to the edge … and really challenged me about what it was that I was capable of doing.”

The final season is short at seven episodes but ultimately tells the stories that Canals and Murphy dreamed up when they first started working on the show five years ago.

“For me as a true lover of television, one of the things that has always frustrated me is when I am tuning into a season of television and I can tell this season just feels like filler,” Canals explained further of the decision to end it now.

“The last thing I wanted to do to our audience was create narrative simply to create narrative, and with no real intention. I could see the ending … and it made sense to land the plane comfortably, if you will.”

A trailer for season three was shared earlier this month.

The official synopsis from FX reads: “Ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide.

“Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

Pose premieres its third season on May 2 with two back-to-back episodes on FX.