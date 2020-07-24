Pose actor Dyllón Burnside has shared his thoughts on the show’s third season.

Having paused production just eight days into shooting due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew have left audiences in limbo, as they await news on the future of the show’s characters.

“We’re waiting with bated breath like the rest of the world to find out what’s next,” Burnside tells NME.

“The pandemic has really highlighted how easy it can be to take for granted the work we get to do. I’m longing to get back, I miss my cast mates and the crew and we’re all so eager to work again.”

Producers on Pose have touched upon the way season three may have to adapt, in terms of the show’s depiction of physical intimacy and the crowded scenes depicting ball culture in New York City in the 1980s. Will there just be less of it all in future episodes?

“I think that makes a lot of sense,” Burnside says. “People are going to have lots of questions, fear and anxieties because of what our world is experiencing right now.

“Everyone is trying to allow room to really understand what’s going on.”

In terms of the future of his character, Ricky, Burnside acknowledges season three will need to offer a whole new set of answers following a number of dramatic developments in season two.

“When someone goes through something really traumatic it changes them,” the actor explains. “It changes how they view the world, how they engage with it, how they view themselves. So I hope we get to investigate what the new Ricky looks like, what his true love language is.”

Burnside is working on his own love language by returning to his first passion, music, with the release of his new single ‘Silence’.

He explains why now is the right time: “Working on Pose encouraged me to live more authentically. For the first time I felt like I could go into the studio and record music that was really honest – I never wanted to release anything that wasn’t.”

He nods to Stevie Wonder, Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra as influences, alongside the likes of Frank Ocean and Labrinth as contemporaries. “I don’t feel a pressure to conform or gain any notoriety,” Burnside explains.

“It felt like the right time because I had a lot of things to say – your authenticity is your superpower, so when we lean into the things that make us uniquely ourselves, we realise our power.”

Dyllón Burnside’s new single ‘Silence’ is out now