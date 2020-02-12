The first trailer for ‘Power’ spinoff starring Mary J Blige is here

A first teaser for Power spinoff Power Book II has been released, the day after the original series concluded on Starz.

The short clip sees the return of Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr), Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) and the introduction of Cliff “Method Man” Smith (played by Davis MacLean) and Mary J Blige’s character, Monet.

The original show follows James St. Patrick, a drug dealer going by “Ghost” who wishes to quit crime and open a nightclub. The plot specifics of the spinoff are yet to be revealed, but showrunner Courtney A. Kemp shared some thematic elements [via Digital Spy].

“It will definitely have a lot of the same elements that you’re used to from Power in terms of criminality, sex, romance, and the legal system,” said Kemp.

The executive producer also detailed Blige’s casting and the potential for Monet in the upcoming show. “We use all the power and presence of the actress to communicate how this is a woman who is remarkable and unique in her abilities,” Kemp explained.

“She’s as smart, savvy, and strategic as Ghost ever was, but her learning doesn’t come from books. We always said Ghost was a bookish kid who read all the time. This woman’s acumen comes from the street.”

Power Book II: Ghost will air on Starz this summer.