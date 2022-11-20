‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies aged 49

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has died, aged 49.

The actor played the Green Power Ranger in the 1990s children’s TV show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and starred in over 120 episodes.

Justine Hunt, the actor’s manager, confirmed in a statement to Sky News that Frank had died in Texas. She did not give the cause of death or say when he died but asked for privacy of his family and friends.

Frank started as the Green Ranger, an evil opponent to the main gang, before he eventually morphed and became the group’s leader, the White Ranger.

He was originally only set for a 14-episode run but proved so popular he was brought on as a full-time ranger.

Frank also appeared in a number of Power Rangers spin-off shows as recently as 2018.

Among those first to pay tribute were co-star Walter Jones – the original Black Ranger Zack – who wrote on Instagram: “My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

He added the hashtag, “May the power protect you”, a reference from the show.

New York Comic Con also expressed their sadness, adding: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason David Frank. He was incredible with his fans and an absolute joy to have at our shows. He will be so missed and forever remembered as our Green Ranger.”

Elsewhere, professional wrestler the Iron Sheik was among those who posted condolences, writing on Twitter: “RIP JDF YOU THE REAL LEGEND … I LOVE YOU FOREVER”.

Frank was born in the city of Covina in California. He married his first wife in the 1990s and they had two sons and a daughter. They divorced in 2001.

In 2003 he married his second wife, Tammie, and they have a daughter. She filed for divorce earlier this year.