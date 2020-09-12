Prince Charles, Michael Gove and more all get the ‘Spitting Image’ treatment

A new round of Spitting Image puppets have been revealed ahead of the show’s relaunch next month.

The iconic puppet-based satire is set to arrive on streaming service BritBox from October 3, and a host of new puppets have now been shared ahead of the new series.

After Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Prince Andrew were given their own puppets back in August, the new preview welcomes the likes of Prince Charles and Camilla, Michael Gove and Dominic Raab to the Spitting Image universe.

The reboot, which was announced in March, will air on BritBox later this year after a 23-year break. The show originally ran for 18 series’ between 1984 and 1996, attracting 15 million viewers at its peak.

Other puppets on the new series will include Billie Eilish, Donald Trump, Beyoncé, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Vladimir Putin, Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk, RuPaul, Adele and James Corden.

Speaking of the show’s return, Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law said: “It’s time to come off furlough!

“Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows – the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags – have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say: ‘Pro bono publico’.”

He added: “The people have spoken and the puppets are ‘oven ready’. We’re going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl, Greta Thunberg, you’ll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyonce and Herr Jurgen Klopp.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that an explicit sketch from the upcoming new series of Spitting Image, involving Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, was forced to be reshot due to excessively graphic content.

A report stated that one sketch saw Johnson, Trump and Putin wrestling naked in a sauna, engaging in a “sword fight”. A source added that the show had “given Boris and Trump tiny latex penises as well,” describing Putin’s as “monstrous”.