‘Prison Break’ fans share skepticism over confirmed reboot

A reboot of Prison Break is currently in the early stages of development at Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet reports that Elgin James, known for hs work on Mayans MC, will serve as the showrunner of the new series.

Though further details are largely being kept under wraps for now, THR adds that the revival would be set in the same world as the original, which ran for five seasons between 2005 and 2017.

The new episodes, however, reportedly won’t follow the central cast members of the original series, played Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller.

In the original Prison Break series, Miller and Purcell portrayed brothers Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield. Lincoln is sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit, while Michael then crafts an elaborate plan to try to get his brother out of prison and clear his name. The series also starred Amaury Nolasco, Sarah Wayne Callies, Paul Adelstein, Rockmond Dunbar, Inbar Lavi, Mark Feuerstein, Robert Knepper, and Augustus Prew.

News of the upcoming reboot has been met by mix reactions from fans, with many appearing to be uninterested in a series centred around different characters.

Who wants a Prison Break reboot? Who wants a Prison Break reboot without the old characters? https://t.co/2ceH154WJx — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) November 2, 2023

Why is it so hard for studios to try to create something original? Does everything have to be either a reboot or a story "in the same universe" but with new characters? As a big Prison Break stan i hope this flops cause the characters were the main reason people tuned in https://t.co/pOO84TWA0e — L (@ArtsPassionne_) November 2, 2023

If you are a fan of the show (first two seasons were great, by the way) it will be good news, but was it really necessary to reboot a tv show that has been "dead" for quite some time now? — josep josep (@jperezgabarros) November 2, 2023

Back in 2020, Miller confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning for a potential sixth season of the show as he no longer wants to play straight characters.