‘Prison Break’: Wentworth Miller won’t be returning for season six

Prison Break star Wentworth Miller has confirmed he won’t be returning for season six.

The actor appeared in all five seasons of the show as Michael Scofield who deliberately goes to prison to break his elder brother – Lincoln Burrows – out.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, in which he responded to abusive comments by trolls, he revealed that he was not coming back to Prison Break.

“On a related note… I’m out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).

“So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.

“If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…That’s your work. – W.M.”

The show has been on hold since season five aired in 2017.

But Dominic Purcell, who plays Burrows, recently said season six is definitely happening.

"Rumor number 1. I'm old. Yes. I'm 50….." Purcell began. "Rumor number 2. I'm bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it," he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Rumor number 3, Will season pb 6 happen. Yes….. Rumor number 4. Do I like humans? No. Not on mass. Definitely not.” The actor also previously wrote that he was “hearing #october” in terms of a potential date to begin production, without any more details.