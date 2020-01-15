Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden have been cast in the ambitious new Amazon series from Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel.

The series is being described as “global thriller multi-series”, according to Deadline.

The franchise will see productions in Mexico, Italy and India, while the one helmed by Chopra Jonas and Madden will act as the US “mothership” series.

This will be Chopra Jonas’s first major US television role, after recently producing and starring in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink.

Madden is best known for his leading role in limited series Bodyguard opposite Keely Hawes, and recently starred in Sam Mendes’ World War I film 1917. He will next appear in Marvel’s Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao.

The US branch of Citadel will be written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, who will also act as executive producers. Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca, and Joe and Anthony Russo will also serve as executive producers.

Joe and Anthony Russo most recently directed Avengers: Endgame bringing the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close. The film went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time.