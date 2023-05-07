Production on ‘Stranger Things’ final season paused until writers’ strike deal reached

Production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been halted due to the Hollywood writers’ strike.

Matt and Ross Duffer (aka the Duffer Brothers), who are the brains behind the hit Netflix sci-fi drama, announced on Twitter yesterday (May 6) that it’s “not possible” for the show to go ahead currently. They also threw their weight behind the strike.

“Duffers here,” the brothers began. “Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike.

“We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.” The pair signed off with the hashtag ‘WGA Strong’.

Thousands of TV and film writers in the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are currently staging a walk-out after major studios failed to offer an adequate pay deal.

WGA writers have headed out on picket lines in California and New York in the largest strike of its kind in more than 15 years.

Affected programmes include Saturday Night Live and late-night talk shows presented by Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers are set to personally pay their staff salaries for the third week of the strike.

Elsewhere, Marvel Studios has paused production again on the upcoming reboot of Blade due to the strike.

The new delay comes after the film – set to star Mahershala Ali – was paused late last year following the departure of director Bassim Tariq, with filming scheduled to start in Atlanta in November.