Aidan Gallagher confirmed the news yesterday

Production on Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy has now begun, according to one of its cast members.

Posting on Instagram yesterday (June 2), Aidan Gallagher – who plays Number Five in the series – confirmed the news with an image and caption, telling fans of the hit Netflix show that “season 2 starts now.” You can see the post below.

Back in April, Netflix announced that they’d renewed the series which is based on a graphic novel by My Chemical Romance frontman, Gerard Way.

The series tells the story of a group of kids – Spaceboy, the Kraken, the Rumor, the Séance, Number Five, the Horror, and the White Violin – born within 24 hours to women who weren’t even pregnant when they woke up.

Previously, there were several conflicting messages about the possibility of the show returning after its acclaimed first season. Way revealed that a season takes around 18 months to make, leading many to conclude that a new season wouldn’t arrive anytime soon. However, it then emerged at the end of March that the production on the show was due to begin in May.

Starring Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige, the show premiered earlier this year and received rave reviews, as well as being named as one of the most successful digital series of 2019.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Speaking about what’s next for The Umbrella Academy in March, Way revealed that there are ‘future series’ of the comic book already planned.

“What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an 18-page document that laid everything out,” Way told Collider. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint for what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these.

“They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba, illustrator] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

Meanwhile, Mikey Way, younger brother of Gerard, has revealed that he has created his own comic book and will release it on Gerard’s DC Comic’s book imprint, Young Animal.

The comic, called Collapser, will be released on July 17 and will see the younger Way receive his first writing credit.