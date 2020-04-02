Watch the first trailer for Chance The Rapper’s ‘Punk’d’ reboot

The first trailer for the Chance The Rapper-hosted reboot of Punk’d has been released — check out the clip below.

Originally airing on MTV between 2003 and 2007 and hosted by Ashton Kutcher, the prank show was briefly resurrected on two separate occasions in 2012 and 2015.

Punk’d will now air on the mobile video streaming service Quibi, which will launch on Monday (April 6). The reboot will be hosted by Chance, who can be seen in the below trailer pulling the strings behind-the-scenes as the likes of Lil Nas X, Offset, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ty Dolla $ign are all pranked.

You can watch the new trailer for this latest version of Punk’d, as well as three more clips from the reboot, below.

Ay Set remember the last time I let u drive 😂😂 #punkd ⁦@OffsetYRN⁩ pic.twitter.com/1G4fcNe6ve — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2020

hey meg u still gotta give me a feature on this joint.. its so catchy MEG THE STALLION GOT #Punkd MEG THE STALLION GOT #Punkd 😂😂 ⁦@theestallion⁩ pic.twitter.com/QQCtcrevI4 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2020

Small possibility I took it too far with yours ⁦@LilNasX⁩ THANKS FOR BEING SUCH A GOOD SPORT 😂😂 #punkd pic.twitter.com/P7beAczL9z — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2020

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance said in a statement after he was announced as its new host back in January. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

Last month, it was reported that Chance was in talks to star in the forthcoming live-action Sesame Street movie.

The hit US children’s TV show, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, is currently being adapted for the big screen with Jonathan Krisel set to direct. It’s due to hit cinemas on January 14, 2022.