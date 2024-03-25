Popularity of ‘Pyramid Game’ leads to warnings about real life imitations in schools

Schools in South Korea have issued “guidance letters” to parents and students in light of Pyramid Game‘s growing popularity.

Pyramid Game follows the lives of students at the fictional Baekyeon Girls’ High School, where every month they cast a vote in a popularity poll that will subsequently sort them into ranks. The system establishes the school’s hierarchy, leaving those at the bottom vulnerable to physical, verbal and psychological abuse from classmates.

The K-drama, which premiered in late February, has caused concern among teaching staff in South Korea that children may begin emulating the show due to its growing popularity, which includes depictions of school violence and bullying.

Advertisement

South Korean news outlet Chosun Ilbo reported on March 22 that several elementary and middle schools across the country, mainly in the city of Jeonju, issued letters to students and parents in order to “prevent the spread of Pyramid Game” among cohorts in school.

In the letter, the institutions also advised parents to guide their children accordingly. The letters also purportedly added that while their children’s imitations may start off as simple games, it is purportedly at a high risk of leading to intense school violence.

Pyramid Game stars WJSN‘s Bona as Sung Su-ji, a new transfer student who has to endure intense bullying after being ranked last. Meanwhile, Jang Da-ah (IVE’s Wonyoung’s sister) stars as Baek Ha-rin, one of the queen bees in school who has a secret to hide.

In other K-pop news, Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun has denied rumours of a romantic relationship with controversial actress Kim Sae-ron. It comes after the latter posted and deleted a selfie of the pair posing cheek-to-cheek.