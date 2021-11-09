‘Quantum Leap’ star Dean Stockwell has died aged 85

Dean Stockwell, the Oscar-nominated actor known for his longstanding role in Quantum Leap, has passed away.

Stockwell died at home of natural causes, it has been confirmed by a statement provided by his family to Deadline. He was 85 years old.

The actor’s film and TV career spanned over 70 years, and saw him star in a big screen adaptation of Sons And Lovers, and Long Day’s Journey Into Night opposite Katherine Hepburn.

During a low point in his career, Stockwell considered a pivot to real estate. However, actor Harry Dean Stanton landed him a role in Wim Wenders’ arthouse film Paris, Texas.

The part would lead to Stockwell appearing in David Lynch’s Blue Velvet and earlier adaptation of Dune. He also consequently scored roles in The Rainmaker opposite Matt Damon and Danny DeVito, Rober Altman’s The Player, and Married To The Mob, for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

He also had credits on Battlestar Galactica, The Twilight Zone and cult children’s’ animation show Captain Planet And The Planeteers.

In Quantum Leap, Stockwell co-starred as the cigar-smoking, flirtatious Admiral Al Calavicci over five seasons of the show.

A number of people have taken to social media to share their tributes to the late actor.

Actor Lydia Cornell tweeted: “Rest in Peace Dean Stockwell. What an amazing actor. He always had a mischievous glint of humour in his eyes. I was honoured to work with him in the pilot for “Quantum Leap” at @NBCUniversal along with Scott Bakula.”