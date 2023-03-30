Netflix unveils thrilling new trailer for political K-drama ‘Queenmaker’

Netflix has released the first official trailer for its upcoming political K-drama series Queenmaker.

The new teaser opens with a voiceover form Hwang Do-hee (played by The World of the Married‘s Kim Hee-ae), the former head of major conglomerate Eunsung Group’s strategy planning office, as she speaks about the upcoming election for Mayor of Seoul: “I guess you’re going for an entertaining political show. I can make it more interesting for you.”

In the next scene, Hwang is trying to convince brave but unassuming human rights lawyer Oh Seung-sook (Life‘s Moon So-ri) to run for the position, but soon flashes back to a conversation she had with her old boss, Son Young-sim (Rookie Cops‘ Seo Yi-sook).

Son tells Hwang to make sure someone called Baek Jae-min (Ryu Soo-young) becomes mayor. However, when Hwang refuses, Son aims a shotgun at her before the trailer cuts to the next scene.

Later in the trailer, Hwang warns Oh about her opponents, the aforementioned Baek and Seo Min-jeong (Love In Contract‘s Jin Kyung). “They’re class-A clowns who know how to use the camera and the lights to appeal,” she says, before teaching Oh the same tricks of the trade.

Queenmaker will also star Navillera‘s Kim Tae-hoon, Big Mouth‘s Ok Ja-yoon and veteran actor Lee Geung-young, among others. The upcoming political K-drama series is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 14. Watch the previous teaser for Queenmaker here.

