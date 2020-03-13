‘Queer Eye’ renewed for sixth season on Netflix

Queer Eye has been renewed for its sixth season ahead of the premiere of its fifth.

The hit Netflix show, which sees ‘the Fab Five’ makeover various people’s lives for boosted wellbeing, confidence and happiness, is due to return later this year.

Season 5 follows a special four-episode run in Japan. Speaking about the spin-off, the presenters said they wanted to “work with local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.”

Digital Spy reports that season 5 will take Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan to Philadelphia, while season 6 is set in Texas.

Queer Eye‘s forthcoming season will be the first since grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness revealed that he is living with HIV.

The star wrote about his difficult journey from childhood to Queer Eye – including abuse, and drug and sex addiction – in his memoir Over the Top. After its publication, he spoke to The Guardian about his HIV diagnosis. “It gave me a reason to really fight”.

Season 5 is expected to be released this summer on Netflix.