The Fab Five are back next week...

Queer Eye returns to our screens next week, and the official trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix show has now been released.

The Fab Five – aka Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France – will return for season four on July 19, and the new trailer sees them working their magic again.

Among the clips shown from the new season, one American getting a makeover is Jonathan’s old orchestra teacher Kathi Dooley, an episode for which they return to the star’s high school.

Earlier this year, the Queer Eye gang visited Japan for four special episodes. Speaking about the spin-off, the presenters said they wanted to “work with local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.”

Speaking to NME last year, Tan France spoke about keeping in touch with the people they meet through the show once filming has finished.

“They’ll send me pictures of what they’re buying in the store,” he said. “They’ll FaceTime me while they’re in the fitting room. I’m like, ‘I’ve got a job. Boundaries’.”