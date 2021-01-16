‘Queer Eye’ star Karamo Brown joins cast of ‘Dear White People’

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has joined the cast of Dear White People for its upcoming fourth season.

The Netflix show, which is based on the 2014 film of the same name, premiered its first season in 2014.

With a final run of episodes set to land at some point this year, Deadline has confirmed that Brown has signed up to play an as-yet-unspecified role.

Dear White People‘s main cast includes Logan Browning (who portrays Samantha White), Antoinette Robertson (Colandrea ‘Coco’ Conners) and John Patrick Amedori (Gabe Mitchell).

Brown appeared as Paul in the 2020 rom-com The Thing About Harry alongside Jake Borelli, having also featured as himself in a number of reality TV shows such as Dancing With The Stars, Lip Sync Battle and Nailed It!.

An official description of Dear White People reads: “Students of colour navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that’s not nearly as ‘post-racial’ as it thinks.”

Over the summer the series featured in a Netflix-curated collection of films and TV shows to educate viewers on racial injustice and Blackness in the US.

Titled ‘More Than A Moment’, the list arrived with the statement: “Black lives matter. Learn more about racial injustice and the Black experience in America with this collection of films, series and documentaries.”

Queer Eye, meanwhile, is set to return for a sixth season. The makeover show was due to arrive last year, but filming was disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. A release date is not yet known.