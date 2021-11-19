‘Queer Eye’ theme song gets a country overhaul for season six

Netflix has confirmed the release date for Queer Eye season six, with a trailer which debuts a country-spin on the show’s theme song.

The sixth season of the reality show will take place entirely in Texas, following last year’s fifth season which saw the Fab Five makeover people’s lives in Pennsylvania. The show has previously visited Atlanta, Kansas, Japan and Australia.

As such, the sixth outing comes with a banjo-tinged rework of the theme song ‘All Things (Just Keeping Better)’, performed by The Voice alumni Megan Linsey and her partner, musician Tyler Cain.

Advertisement

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jennifer Lane said: “Queer Eye loves to celebrate great American cities and Austin fits this criteria in a big way.

“Texas and Austin are rich culturally and have many diverse, relatable, complex layers. Austin and its surrounding communities are home to a wealth of our favourite kind of stories – ones that are not often told. And, to top it off, it’s fun to see The Fab 5 in cowboy boots!”

The Fab Five is comprised of Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, who can be seen in the trailer sporting cowboy attire.

Filming on the sixth season began in March 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic halted production schedules across the board. The show was paused with one day of filming left on the first episode, and didn’t resume until spring 2021.

Advertisement

Throughout the pandemic, food guru Porowski hosted a video series on Instagram to guide viewers through recipes using ingredients they’ve likely stocked up in isolation.

Queer Eye season six will be released December 31 on Netflix.