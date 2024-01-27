Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk addresses rumours of “falling out” with Tan France

Bobby Berk has addressed rumours that he had fallen out with Queer Eye cast mate Tan France.

The eighth season of the popular Netflix makeover show landed on Wednesday (January 24) and marks interior designer Berk’s last season as part of the Fab Five alongside France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown.

Berk confirmed the eighth season of Queer Eye would be his last in November. In a post on X announcing his departure, he described the decision to leave the show as a “necessary one”.

Advertisement

It had been rumoured that a feud had emerged between Berk and France. A report on US Weekly claimed Berk was “asked to leave” the Netflix series “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast”.

“There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show,” an insider told the outlet. “The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

Another source, however, denies Berk was asked to leave the show, stating the “decision was amicable”.

Now, Berk has cleared the air surrounding the situation. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said he hoped he could “extinguish some of the speculation” about his departure, adding: “I want people to know that Tan and I – we will be fine.”

He continued: “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing – and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”