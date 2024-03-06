Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness’s “rage issues” allegedly behind tensions between hosts

A new report has highlighted the alleged tensions between the hosts of Netflix’s Queer Eye, with some producers describing Jonathan Van Ness as having “rage issues”.

The eighth season of the makeover show arrived at the start of the year and marks interior designer Bobby Berk’s last season as part of the ‘Fab Five’, alongside Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Van Ness and Karamo Brown.

Back in November, Berk confirmed that the upcoming season of Queer Eye would be his last, describing his decision to leave the show as a “necessary one”.

Advertisement

And now, per a report in Rolling Stone, a number of the show’s production members and other sources have said that “petty disputes” and professional competitiveness had started to fracture the relationships between the five hosts.

Furthermore, the report cites multiple sources describing hairstylist Van Ness’ behind-the-scenes behaviour as emotionally “abusive”, involving “rage issues”.

Four production sources and three other of Van Ness’ colleagues were also quoted as using the words “monster”, “nightmare” and “demeaning” to describe the host, pointing to their tendency to lash out at crew members.

“[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry. It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them,” one source who worked with Van Ness said. “It’s intense and scary.”

Other sources suggested that Van Ness’ behaviour has also contributed to a breakdown in the relationships between the other hosts. “He didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad,” the source said.

Advertisement

Van Ness did not respond to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment. NME has also made contact with them.

In January, Berk addressed other rumours that he had fallen out with co-host Tan France.

A report from US Weekly claimed Berk was “asked to leave” the series “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast”.

“There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show,” an insider told the outlet. “The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

Another source, however, denied Berk was asked to leave the show, stating the “decision was amicable”.

Berk went on to clarify things in an interview with Vanity Fair: “I want people to know that Tan and I – we will be fine.”

He continued: “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing – and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”