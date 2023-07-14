NewsTV News

Quentin Tarantino helped revive 'Justified' for new series, says showrunner

"A lot of people had wanted to make this book before"

By Chris Edwards
Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino. CREDIT: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino helped revive Justified for an unlikely new series, co-showrunner Michael Dinner has revealed.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dinner detailed how they came to adapt Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval, which centres on a detective who tracks down ‘Oklahoman Wildman’ Clement Mansell in Detroit.

“A lot of people had wanted to make this book before,” he said. “It almost got made by [Sam] Peckinpah years ago as a movie, and [Quentin] Tarantino wanted to make it as a movie, and a lot of people wanted to play with it in television, streaming or cable.”

Dinner said he then received a surprise call from Timothy Olyphant, who was filming Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the time. The showrunner then detailed how a conversation between the actor and Tarantino led to Olyphant returning as fast-shooter Raylan Givens, a role he played from 2010 to 2015 on the original Justified series.

“One day the phone rang and it was Tim Olyphant who said, ‘I’ve been sitting on the set [of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood] with Quentin, and we were talking about this book, City Primeval. We thought it would make a great year of Justified,’” Dinner recalled.

Timothy Olyphant in Justified. Credit: FX

Justified: City Primeval sees an older Givens cross paths with Mansell, played by Boyd Holbrook (Narcos, The Sandman).

Talking about the show’s new villain, Dinner said: “He’s so unpredictable, and at a time when Raylan himself is seven, eight years older, so it’s not only who he is physically, but also because he’s so unpredictable.”

He continued: “Boyd Crowder had kind of an amoral code, but he still had a code. I’m not sure that Clement Mansell, the bad guy in this, does at all. And that makes him really dangerous. It’s a pretty formidable antagonist for our protagonist.”

Elsewhere, Tarantino recently explained why he never kills animals in any of his movies. Speaking to Variety, the Pulp Fiction director said “that’s a bridge I can’t cross”.

Justified: City Primeval will air on FX in US in summer 2023.

