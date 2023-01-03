Watch ‘Kaleidoscope’ episodes in this order to turn it into a Tarantino film

Netflix has revealed that viewers can turn new series Kaleidoscope into a Quentin Tarantino film by watching it in a specific order.

The TV series has colour-coded the titles of its episodes, and thanks to the way it’s been written, this means that the show can be watched in a number of ways. This includes viewing them in a certain order which makes the series run like one of Tarantino’s iconic films.

Offering a breakdown of how to watch the show “as a Tarantino film”, the streaming giant’s social media team gave the episode order as: blue, green, yellow, orange, violet, pink, white, and red.

If watched in that order, the series should play out much like one of Tarantino’s iconic crime thrillers, such as, Reservoir Dogs or Pulp Fiction. Alongside this Netflix also offered a way to watch the show in the style of Orange Is The New Black or a “classic detective story”. They also told viewers the chronological key to the series.

Kaleidoscope focuses on the planning and execution of a heist and spans across 25 years. The series stars Giancarlo Esposito, Tati Gabrielle, Jai Courtney, Rosaline Elbay, Paz Vega, and Jordan Mendoza.

The synopsis for the show reads: “Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope (previously titled Jigsaw) is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history.

“Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?”

Kaleidoscope is streaming on Netflix now.