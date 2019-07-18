Quentin Tarantino says he’s written a ‘Once Upon Time In Hollywood’ spin-off TV series

And the movie's not even out yet...

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he’s written a spin-off TV series based on his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The much-hyped film, which stars Brad Pitt, Leonard DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, is set for release in the UK on August 15, with a US release set to take place next week (July 26).

Tarantino, who has written and directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has now confirmed that he’s been working on a spin-off TV series based on the forthcoming film. Speaking to Deadline, the filmmaker said that he’d been penning scripts for a show called Bounty Law, which will be introduced in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as the fictional series DiCaprio’s actor character Rick Dalton stars in.

Revealing that he’s already written five Bounty Law episodes, Tarantino said he “got into the head” of Bounty Law by watching “old Western shows”.

“I really started loving those half hour ’50s Western scripts. The idea that you could write something like 24 minutes, where there was so much story crammed in those half hour shows, with a real beginning and a middle and an end,” he explained. “Also it was kind of fun because you can’t just keep doubling down and exploring. At some point, you’ve got to wrap it up. I really liked that idea. I’ve written five different episodes for a possible Bounty Law black-and-white half hour Western show.”

Admitting that he couldn’t imagine DiCaprio “wanting to do it”, Tarantino said he might cast someone else to play Rick Dalton / Jake Cahill in the Bounty Law spin-off if it goes ahead.

“If [DiCaprio] wants to do it that would be great,” the filmmaker said. “I’m not planning on that but I have an outline for about three other episodes. So I’ll probably write about three other episodes and then just do it. Direct every episode. They’re a half hour long. I wouldn’t mind doing it for Netflix but I’d want to shoot it on film. Showtime, HBO, Netflix, FX. But I also like the fact that I built up this mythology for Bounty Law and Jake Cahill.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tarantino expanded on his hopes of directing a Star Trek movie in the near future — saying that his take on the sci-fi franchise would definitely be inspired by Pulp Fiction.