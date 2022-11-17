Quentin Tarantino to direct eight-part TV series next year

Quentin Tarantino has announced that he will be making an eight-part TV series, with shooting set to commence in 2023.

The Oscar-winning Pulp Fiction director shared the news while promoting his new book Cinema Speculation at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell.

The filmmaker didn’t divulge any narrative or production details around the proposed project.

Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2005, and one episode of ER in 1995. He was also credited for episodes of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, based on his 1996 film with Robert Rodriguez.

In February this year, it was reported that he was in talks to direct episodes of FX’s Justified reboot.

Cinema Speculation, the director’s latest book, is a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s” which inspired him in his youth.

Although Tarantino name-checks hundreds of movies in the book, he gives 12 films from the era their own dedicated chapter. You can check out the list of recommended films below.

Bullit (1968)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Deliverance (1972)

The Getaway (1972)

The Outfit (1973)

Sisters (1973)

Daisy Miller (1974)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Rolling Thunder (1977)

Paradise Alley (1978)

Hardcore (1979)

The Funhouse (1981)

Cinema Speculation is now available to purchase.

Elsewhere, Tarantino recently shared his belief that the current era of cinema is “the worst in history”, alongside the 1980s and 1950s.

“Even though the ‘80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned – I do feel that ‘80s cinema is, along with the ‘50s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!” he said during a recent appearance on his and Roger Avary’s The Video Archives Podcast.