Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are launching a rewatch podcast of ‘The OC’

The OC stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are launching a rewatch podcast based around the noughties teen drama.

Bilson, who starred as Summer Roberts, and Clarke, who portrayed Julie Cooper, will revisit episodes with their own special, behind-the-scenes intel for their Welcome to the OC, Bitches! podcast from April 27.

“Join the original OC bitches, friends, and co-stars, Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, for a trip back to the early 2000s,” a description of the Omny show reads.

“Zip up your Juicy Couture tracksuits and grab a seat by the pool while they deliver the ultimate O.C.- rewatch podcast. Each week they’ll take you back to a particular episode, share behind-the-scenes scoop, and interview guests who were part of the OC experience.”

You can listen to an audio teaser here.

The teen drama premiered in August 2003, running for four seasons before concluding in February 2007.

All four seasons were recently put on Channel 4’s streaming service All 4. It joined the likes of Seinfeld and The West Wing, both of which shared every episode on All 4 last year.

Back in 2019, The OC creator Josh Schwartz discussed the idea of a potential reboot of the show in the future.

Back in 2015, The OC became a stage musical for one night only. The musical, which played for a single night in Los Angeles, was written and directed by Jordan Ross and produced by Lindsey Rosin, the duo behind The Unauthorized Musical Parody Of Cruel Intentions.

In addition to Marissa, Ryan, Seth and Summer – the characters played in the TV series by Mischa Barton, Benjamin McKenzie, Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson – the musical version of The OC also featured a role for Josh Schwartz, the creator of the hit teen drama.