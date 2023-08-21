Radio presenter Chris Evans diagnosed with skin cancer

Broadcaster Chris Evans has revealed he’s been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The presenter, 57, announced his diagnosis on Monday (August 21) during his Virgin Radio show, saying the cancer is in its early stages and should be “completely treatable”.

“We need to discuss what’s going on with this issue,” Evans said. “It is melanoma. There’s this phrase called a malignant melanoma – you know once you get something and you find out all about it – that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant.

“But it’s been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable.”

Evans said he will start treatment for the disease on September 14.

The radio presenter, who is an avid runner, joked: “I can’t run for a month afterwards so I’m going to do nothing but run until then. Is that OK?”

Evans had a skin cancer scare in 2020 and was tested for the disease after discovering marks on his body just before Christmas. He also had a prostate cancer scare in 2015.

The broadcaster joined Virgin Radio in 2018 after leaving BBC Radio 2, where he hosted the breakfast show for eight years.

Evans has also hosted various TV shows throughout his career, including The One Show, Top Gear, and Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast.