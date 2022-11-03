Rainn Wilson doesn’t want to be remembered for playing Dwight in ‘The Office’

Rainn Wilson, best known for playing Dwight in The Office, has said he wants to be remembered for playing a different role.

The actor, who played the character in the US sitcom across nine seasons, was asked what project from his career he’d want people unfamiliar with his work to watch first.

“Listen, obviously most people know me from The Office, and they always will, and that’ll be on my tombstone,” Wilson told Collider. “My epitaph will be, ‘The guy who played Dwight.’ But I did dozens and dozens of roles before I played Dwight. I’ve played dozens of roles after Dwight.”

He added: “I would say my favourite role, or one I would love to be remembered for, is the movie Super by James Gunn. It was, again, super low budget. We shot that super quick in Shreveport, scenic Shreveport, Louisiana. But I think the combination of humour, darkness, tragedy, insane imagination, my brain gets touched by the finger of God. I think it’s an extraordinary work, and I’m really proud to have been a part of it.”

Directed and written by James Gunn, Super is a black comedy superhero film starring Wilson as Frank Darbo, a cook who decides to become a superhero called ‘The Crimson Bolt’ who fights crime with a pipe wrench.

Alongside Wilson, the 2010 film stars Elliot Page, Liv Tyler, Kevin Bacon, Michael Rooker and Nathan Fillion.

Wilson’s other credits include 1999’s Galaxy Quest, House Of 1000 Corpses, HBO series Six Feet Under and Star Trek: Discovery.

The actor’s latest role is as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a parody biopic which loosely follows the life and career of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, played by Daniel Radcliffe.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Occasionally, it all gets a bit too on the nose. The constant mock-veneration of Al’s lyrical prowess is overdone – and co-writer Yankovic’s desperate need to show he’s in on the joke quickly grows tiresome. And yet, Radcliffe’s winning performance – like a goofy high-schooler who wins the lottery – is enough to keep everyone laughing.”