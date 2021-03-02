Ratings for Golden Globes hit an all-time low for NBC

The ratings are in for this year’s Golden Globes and they’ve hit an all-time low.

The ceremony took place virtually on Sunday (February 28) due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and was hosted bi-coastally by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Fey presented from the Rainbow Room in New York, while Poehler appeared at the Globes’ traditional home of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 78th annual event snagged a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers for NBC – an all-time low in that demographic and a near-low in viewership, according to Nielsen (via Deadline).

The only Golden Globes to have a worse viewership in recent years was the 2008 show, which was held as a press conference due to the writers strike. That showed pulled in an audience of 6.03 million. The least-watched Globes for NBC ever is the 3.6 million that tuned in back in 1995.

As for ratings, the previous low among 18-49s was that 2008 press conference show with its 1.7 result.

When it comes to an actual Globes show, with presenters, ballrooms, etc. (which the 2021 show had even with coronavirus protocols in place), the ratings low was the 4.7 that the Ricky Gervais-hosted 2020 show received. The 2021 ceremony took 68 per cent dive from this figure.

Meanwhile, Olivia Colman has gone viral on social media after her enthusiastic response to losing two Golden Globes.

The Oscar-winner was up in two categories during the virtual ceremony – Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for The Crown and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for The Father.

However, Colman’s enthusiastic response when losing the TV award to The Crown co-star Emma Corrin has won praise online after she was seen clapping enthusiastically before getting up to dance.