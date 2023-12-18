Ray Romano says rebooting ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ is “out of the question”

Ray Romano has weighed in on the possibility of rebooting his hit ’90s sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond.

Speaking on the latest episode of HBO‘s Real Time With Bill Maher, Romano emphatically shut down talks of reviving Everybody Loves Raymond. When asked if the show could come back in some form, Romano told Maher, per Variety: “As far as a reboot, well it’s out now of the question because unfortunately the parents are gone: Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts.”

Peter Boyle, who played Raymon’s father Frank, died in 2006 shortly after the series concluded. Doris Roberts, who played Frank’s wife Marie, died a decade later. Besides the absence of Boyle and Roberts, Romano also said he isn’t up for a reboot because “they’re never as good. We want to leave with our legacy as what it is.”

However, Romano shared that some of his former cast mates on the show wanted it to go on beyond 2006. “The rest of the cast was happy to go on, but myself and Phil Rosenthal — who ran the show — we wanted it to end in Season 8, because we just felt it, we felt it [was] time,” Romano said.

Maher went on to praise Ray Romano for not extending the series beyond its intended end: “You never went to a reboot. You had one of the most successful sitcoms of all time.”

Romano’s comments on an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot comes shortly after another beloved sitcom, Frasier, was rebooted in October. It received a four-star review from James Mottram for NME, who wrote: “There are some lovely throwbacks – nods to the bar where everybody knows your name, to Martin’s tatty armchair recliner, to Frasier’s disastrous dinner parties – without the tone getting too wink-wink.”

“And the early episodes, from Freddy’s furniture choices to a trip to the fire station to Frasier’s being forced to jazz up his lectures, are all funny and warm, everything you want from the show. Yes, the genius that is David Hyde Pierce’s Niles is sorely missed, but Frasier is still as tasty as a tossed salad and scrambled eggs.”