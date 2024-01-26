‘Reacher’ season three plot details revealed by Alan Ritchson

Plot details for the third season of Amazon Prime Video‘s Jack Reacher series have been revealed.

The TV adaptation of Lee Child’s novel, which stars Alan Ritchson as the former military police officer, debuted on the streamer in 2022 and is now close to finishing its second season.

The first season of Reacher was based on Child’s debut novel, Killing Poor, first published in 1997, while the second depicted the events of his 11th book in the series, Bad Luck and Trouble.

Now, Ritchson has announced that the upcoming third season will adapt Child’s novel Persuader, the seventh book in the Jack Reacher franchise that was first published in 2003.

Sharing the news in an Instagram video, Ritchson said: “Here comes the big reveal. This year’s book for Jack Reacher takes place in Maine. Persuader is one of the best books there is. I can’t wait for you to see this season.”

The plot synopsis for Persuader reads: “When Reacher witnesses a brutal kidnap attempt, he takes the law into his own hands. But a cop dies. Has Reacher lost his sense of right and wrong?”

The new season, which is currently filming in Toronto, will also see the return of character Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten.

An official release date for season three is yet to be announced. However, in a video posted in December 2023, Ritchson confirmed shooting had already begun.

“You’re on the set of season three of Reacher right now,” Ritchson says in the behind-the-scenes clip. “We’re officially underway.”

As such, the third season is expected arrive on Prime Video towards the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Reacher was developed by Nick Santora, who has written and produced episodes of The Sopranos, Law & Order, Prison Break, Scorpion. More recently, Santora led the Netflix series Fubar starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Reacher is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.