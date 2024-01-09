When is ‘Reacher’ season three coming out?

Jack Reacher has received another screen adaptation in an Amazon series.

Based on the book series by Lee Child, this latest adaptation stars Alan Ritchson as the former US Army military policeman, who possesses formidable intelligence and strength and now lives as a drifter.

Reacher is developed by Nick Santora, who has written and produced episodes of The Sopranos, Law & Order, Prison Break, Scorpion and, more recently, led the Netflix series Fubar starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The first season of Reacher arrived in February 2022, while the second season premiered in December 2023.

What is the release date for Reacher season 3?

An official release date has yet to be announced. In a video posted in December 2023, however, Ritchson confirmed shooting had already begun on the third season.

“You’re on the set of season three of Reacher right now,” Ritchson says in the behind-the-scenes clip. “We’re officially underway.” Check out the clip below.

As such, it’s expected the third season will premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.

What will the story be in season 3?

Like the previous two seasons, it’s expected the third will be based on one of Lee Child’s novels. The first season was based on the first novel, Killing Floor, while the second adapted the 11th book in the series, Bad Luck And Trouble.

As the show isn’t strictly following the chronology of the books, it’s unclear what Jack Reacher will tackle in the third batch of episodes.

Reacher is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.